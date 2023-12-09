403 Indian Students Lost Abroad Since 2018: Govt Data Reveals

Representative Photo

Around 403 Indian students have lost their lives abroad since 2018 due to various reasons, including natural causes and accidents, as revealed by the government in Parliament.

The data, presented by Union Minister V Muraleedharan in the Rajya Sabha, indicates that out of 34 nations, Canada witnessed the highest number of Indian student deaths.

Canada Tops The Chart

According to the ministry's data, Canada reported 91 deaths of Indian students since 2018, with the United Kingdom following at 48, Russia at 40, the United States at 36, Australia at 35, Ukraine at 21, Germany at 20, Cyprus at 14, and both Italy and the Philippines at 10 each.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi highlighted the significant number of students going abroad and emphasised that individual cases, including those involving foul play, are addressed by consulates. Mr. Bagchi assured that the government engages with local authorities in such instances.

Indian Students' Abroad Take On This

The Free Press Journal reached out to several Indian students studying abroad to gather their perspectives on the recent statistics regarding Indian student deaths.

Sruti Panikar, student at George Brown College, Toronto, Canada, said, "Studying abroad comes with high expectations, both for students and their parents. While situations vary, focusing on proper mental health care is crucial. We can't control natural events, but for cases like suicide, proactive support is essential."

Sahil Sachin Mhatre, Syracuse University, New York, USA, expressed sadness for the loss and said, "The rising suicides among Indian students abroad are deeply disturbing. It's disheartening to lose fellow peers. I hope the Indian and Foreign government take appropriate measures to avoid such tragedies in the future."

"These statistics including natural deaths, suicides, accidents, and the recent surge in cases related to Indian students have created a somewhat tense atmosphere, not only among Indians but all foreign students." said Shubh Shah, University of York, Heslington, United Kingdom.

"The management and facilities here serve as a reassuring factor, they always work towards our best interest," he added.