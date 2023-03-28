 Canada: Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised at University campus in Burnaby, second incident in a row
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCanada: Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised at University campus in Burnaby, second incident in a row

Canada: Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised at University campus in Burnaby, second incident in a row

The incident has been reported just days after a similar happening in Ontario, when certain extremist elements defaced and spray-painted a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the City Hall in the town of Hamilton on March 23.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi | Representational Image

Another statue of Mahatma Gandhi at a university campus in Burnaby was found to be vandalised, according to the Indian Consulate in Vancouver.

The statue was placed at Peace Square at Simon Fraser University's Burnaby campus.

"We strongly condemn heinous crime of vandalising the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, @SFU Burnaby campus," the Consulate General tweeted.

"The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly," it added.

Read Also
WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi never had law degree, but only High School diploma, says J&K Lieutenant...
article-image

The incident has been reported just days after a similar happening in Ontario, when certain extremist elements defaced and spray-painted a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the City Hall in the town of Hamilton on March 23.

Inputs from IANS

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Canada: Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised at University campus in Burnaby, second incident in a row

Canada: Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised at University campus in Burnaby, second incident in a row

US: Before killing 6 people, chilling visuals of shooter breaking into Nashville school caught on...

US: Before killing 6 people, chilling visuals of shooter breaking into Nashville school caught on...

Jamia Millia Islamia to get medical college; Centre asks for expenditure cost and other details

Jamia Millia Islamia to get medical college; Centre asks for expenditure cost and other details

Jharkhand: Top 3 board exam toppers to receive Rs 3 lakh cash prize, laptops and mobile phones

Jharkhand: Top 3 board exam toppers to receive Rs 3 lakh cash prize, laptops and mobile phones

9,000 schools shortlisted by Education ministry for PM SHRI scheme

9,000 schools shortlisted by Education ministry for PM SHRI scheme