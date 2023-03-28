Canada: Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised at University campus in Burnaby, second incident in a row

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi | Representational Image

Another statue of Mahatma Gandhi at a university campus in Burnaby was found to be vandalised, according to the Indian Consulate in Vancouver.

The statue was placed at Peace Square at Simon Fraser University's Burnaby campus.

"We strongly condemn heinous crime of vandalising the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, @SFU Burnaby campus," the Consulate General tweeted.

"The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly," it added.

The incident has been reported just days after a similar happening in Ontario, when certain extremist elements defaced and spray-painted a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the City Hall in the town of Hamilton on March 23.

