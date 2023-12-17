Campus Placements Surge At Tier 2 And 3 Indian Institutions In 2023, Reveals Survey | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

A poll conducted by HR Tech platform GetWork in 2023 found that campus placements at Tier 2, and 3 Indian institutions increased by 7% year over year. Compared to 11,310 placements last year, there have been 12,050 this year. The study examined the most common hiring patterns on 262 tier 2 and 3 institutions, 730 enterprises, and 1,90,482 students from January to November of 2022 and 2023.

The study also stated that the top five industries with the most job opportunities in 2023 were Banking, Finance, Securities and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Pharmaceuticals. According to the survey, the most sought-after positions this year were those of business development executive, data analyst, customer service executive, and digital marketing intern. Nevertheless, tier 2 and tier 3 institutions saw a decrease in initial employment offers this year.

The HR tech platform stated that 2023 brought about significant changes in the recruitment landscape, including a high employee turnover rate and the incorporation of technological advancements such as GenAI.

Commenting on the report, GetWork CEO and founder, Rahul Veerwal told Business World, “This jump in placement numbers is a testament to the massive talent available in Tier 2, 3 colleges and corporates’ shifting hiring strategies. This jump can also be attributed to our use of advanced Data Analytics, bucketing the right talent for the right opportunity and pre-assessing the candidates to build a ready pipeline for Enterprise clients.”

Fastest-growing industries in 2024

According to Veerwal, the fastest-growing industries in 2024 would be BFSI and healthcare, with EMPI (Engineering, Manufacturing, Process, and Infrastructure) predicted to grow at the highest rate ever. He declared, "2024 is going to be a great year for jobs with accelerated recruitment in the manufacturing, oil and gas, infrastructure, and automobile sectors." He further stated that the most sought-after jobs for the upcoming year will likely be in the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning engineering, digital marketing, healthcare, and human resource management.

(The figures are not independently verified by The Free Press Journal)