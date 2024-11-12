Campion School Holds Ground-Breaking Ceremony Ahead Of Becoming Co-Ed; Shift To International Curriculum

Father Francis Swamy, principal, Campion School speaking at ground breaking event |

Effective from the next academic session, Campion School, Mumbai, announced at its ground-breaking ceremony on Saturday, that it will transition from an all-boys school to a co-educational institution and gradually shift its curriculum from the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) to an International Curriculum.

According to the school, these changes are being implemented to broaden educational horizons and prepare students for a rapidly evolving, interconnected world. The decision was made after careful consideration of the best ways to support and enhance the academic and personal growth of the students of the school.

Turning co-ed gradually

Campion School open its doors to both male and female students, beginning from the lower grades and gradually expanding across all levels. Father Francis Swamy, principal, Campion School said, “We will admit the first batch of co-ed students in junior KG in the new academic year. Then gradually, in consecutive years, we will keep on admitting co-ed students with each new batch.” “It will take us twelve years to be fully co-ed,” he added.

By becoming co-educational, Campion aims to foster an inclusive and collaborative environment where students can learn and grow alongside one another, preparing them for diverse real-world scenarios and promoting mutual respect and understanding.

Father Swamy expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, saying: “Our shift to co-education and an international curriculum reflects our commitment to evolving with the times. We are thrilled to be opening our doors to young minds from all walks of life, united by a passion for learning, the desire to build a better future, and a dedication to nation-building. This will not only broaden our student community but also enrich the learning experience for every Campionite.”

Move to international curriculum

Moreover, in place of the ICSE curriculum, Campion School will now offer an international curriculum. The new curriculum will be designed to provide students with a globally recognised standard of education, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in an increasingly interconnected world, informed the school.

Father John Rose, Chairperson of the Council of Management, emphasised the long-term benefits of these changes “As a Jesuit Institution, Campion School has always been dedicated to creating responsible and thoughtful citizens. By adopting an international curriculum and embracing co-education, we are equipping our students with an education that is both relevant and rigorous. This is a step toward a brighter, more inclusive future for all students.”

Dhiraj Mehra, President of the Old Campionites' Association, said “Campion has always been a pioneer in quality education. As an alumnus, I am incredibly proud to see these changes, which reflect Campion’s vision and commitment to fostering well-rounded individuals. Our graduates are already making their mark worldwide, and this shift will further strengthen the school’s legacy and relevance on the global stage.