Campion School To Introduce Robotics, Students Give A Thumb-Up

Fort’s Campion School, one of India’s premier ICSE boys' schools with an eight-decade legacy, plans to introduce robotics into its curriculum this academic year. Robotics will be offered as a basic course for classes 5 and 6 and an advanced course for classes 7 and 8. After a successful pilot project with the TechWizz club last year, where the school introduced robotics and received an enthusiastic response, it is now set to introduce it as a key part of the curriculum, in line with the ICSE's introduction of robotics from grade 9.

"We have designed the course in a manner that it focuses on 21st-century skills and vocational training, benefiting students interested in pursuing advanced studies in computer science, artificial intelligence, or engineering," said the school's vice principal, Cyril D'souza.

The curriculum is design-oriented, introducing young students to the basics of robotics early on. Initially hesitant to start due to robotics being a new field, the school decided to build on their existing AI modules, which include Python and Scratch, a simpler AI program for creating games and animations. "With robotics, we are taking the subject of AI a notch higher for our students, allowing them to draw upon their passion for AI and explore more avenues," said D'souza.

According to Marina Fernandes, the head of the Computer Department, robotics education encourages critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity essential for the 21st century. "It integrates STEM concepts through hands-on projects, fostering well-rounded individuals capable of tackling complex challenges from multiple perspectives," she said. By engaging students in designing, building, and programming robots, the school seeks to nurture their entrepreneurial spirit and curiosity for discovery. Robotics will be introduced in the school’s core curriculum incrementally in the upcoming years. Through the subject, students will program the robots they build using customised kits through block-based coding and Arduino, a widely used tool in educational settings to teach electronics, programming, and robotics.

Eighth-grader Jai Nanda, who's been self-learning robotics via YouTube, believes it'll provide a foundation and potentially ease his path to an IIT admission. “Many companies have now started making robots that know how to use advanced weaponry and can be used in the army," he remarked, noting the growing relevance of robotics.

Aditya Baxi, an eighth-grader, believes that starting robotics early will benefit him, as learning it in college under pressure could be challenging. "India's tech scene is booming, and robotics knowledge can help our economy," he remarked. Kabeer Jagtap, also in eighth grade, mentioned that many new tech companies struggle to find employees who are well-versed with technology, adding that learning robotics could help his job prospects.

“I like robotics because I think that robots can help make our lives easy, and can even help students learn better, " said Kiran Mahbubani, another 8th-grader from the school. Citing examples such as smart watches, smart refrigerators, and even smart homes, Mahbubani thinks that robots will ultimately help make the world “smarter”.

Aaditva Jain, an eighth-grade student, is cautious about robots. “If robots are not supervised properly, they can be lethal,” he said, adding that it is crucial to focus on making robots safe and ethical. Jain also worries that as robots become more common, there might be fewer job opportunities for people.