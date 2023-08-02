Calcutta University Releases Admit Card For BA LLB Entrance Exam 2023, Know Details Here | Representational pic

Calcutta University has released the admit cards for the BA LLB Entrance Exam 2023. Aspiring candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website to appear for the entrance exam.

The BA LLB entrance examination is set to be conducted in offline mode for two hours. The question paper will consist of 50 multiple-choice questions, accounting for a total of 100 marks, followed by no negative marking.

Steps to download the admit card for BA LLB Entrance Exam 2023 :

1. Candidates should visit the official website of Calcutta University caluniv.ac.in

2. On the homepage, candidates will find the link to download the BA LLB Entrance Exam admit card. Click on the link to proceed.

3. To access the admit card, candidates need to enter their login credentials, such as the application number and password.

4. Next, candidates should carefully review all the information mentioned on the admit card, including their name, roll number, exam date, and exam center. Once verified, they can download and save the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination center, along with a valid photo ID proof. The admit card serves as an entry ticket for the exam, and without it, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the entrance test.

In addition, candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates.