Cabinet approves setting up of 157 nursing colleges: Health minister

The cabinet today, April 26 approved the establishment of 157 nursing colleges at a cost of ₹ 1,570 crore in co-location with existing medical colleges, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

He said the aim is to provide quality, affordable and equitable nursing education in the country and enhance the number of nursing professionals.

Speaking at a press conference, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared that the central government will be working towards opening 157 new govt medical nursing colleges in the country.

India currently has a total of 5,324 nursing institutes and over the next 24 months, 157 new nursing colleges will be added to this list, according to the health minister.

A total budget of Rs 1,570 crore has been approved for the setting up of these institutes. For each medical college and school, the Government of India plans on opening a new nursing college.

co-location of these nursing colleges with medical colleges will allow optimal utilisation of the existing infrastructure, skill labs, clinical facilities and faculty.

The government plans to complete the project within two years with detailed timelines laid out for every stage of planning as well as execution.

