BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway At btsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026 | btsc.bihar.gov.in

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: The registration procedure for the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment 2026 is underway. Those who qualify should apply on the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in. The new deadline to submit the application online is January 30, 2026.

BTSC recently extended the application deadline after numerous candidates reported technical issues with the application process.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive intends to fill 2,809 Junior Engineer positions in civil, electrical, and mechanical disciplines throughout Bihar's government departments. The post-wise breakdown is:

a. Civil: 2,653

b. Electrical: 86

c. Mechanical: 70

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: To be eligible for the position, applicants must have a diploma in civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering from a certified institution.

b. Age limit: The age range for candidates is 18 to 37 years as of the cut-off date. Age relaxation will be granted to applicants from reserved categories in accordance with government guidelines.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, go to the ‘Recruitment’ section and then click on the BTSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2025 notification.

Step 3: Next, applicants need to register by using valid details such as their email address and mobile number.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form with details, upload the needed documents, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process will be conducted in three stages, starting with a written examination, followed by document verification and a medical examination. Candidates must qualify at each stage of the process to be considered eligible for final appointment.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: Application fees

Applicants applying for the BTSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2026 must submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs.100. The fee should be paid online using the payment mechanism provided by the official portal.