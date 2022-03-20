BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 exam dates revised, check details here

The datesheet for the class 10 and 12 theoretical board exams in 2022 has been revised by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The official BSEH website, bseh.org.in, allows students to check their timetables for class 10 and 12 exams.

The BSEH class 10 board exams will be held between March 31 and April 20, according to the revised timetable. The class 10 exams were originally scheduled to end on April 29. Exams for Class 12 will be held from March 30 to April 27, 2022. Previously, the final exam for class 12 was scheduled for April 27.

Candidates will need to bring their own logs, trigonometry tables, and map stencils, while scientific topics will only allow them to use colour pencils. For information on their practical exam date, time, and location, candidates from private/open schools should contact the centre superintendent. Calculators (simple/scientific) and cell phones are not permitted in the exam room and will be considered unfair means if found.

