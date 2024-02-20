BSEH Haryana Announces 2024 Exam Dates And Admit Card Release

Haryana Board To Release Class 10th And 12th Exam Admit Cards Soon | Screen Grab

The yearly secondary and senior secondary regular/self-study exams are scheduled to be administered by Haryana (BSEH). Applicants are advised that the BSEH Admit Card 2024 for grades 10 and 12 will shortly be released by the board.

The class 10 board examination for the Haryana Board is slated to start on February 27 and run through March 26, 2024. On the other hand, the Class 12 board test is scheduled for February 27, 2024, to April 2, 2024. Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be administered in a single shift, from 12:30 PM to 3 PM.

Admit cards to be out soon

The associated schools will be able to get the BSEH Class 10 and 12 board exam admit cards by going to bseh.org.in, the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana, after the admit cards are made public. To download the admit cards, the associated schools need to enter their user ID and password on the platform.

It is significant to remember that school heads alone will be able to download the BSEH hall passes. Each self-study student and school head needs to bring an A4-sized colored printout of the hall pass. An essential document, the BSEH admit card is required for entry into the exam center; students who forget to bring it will not be let in.

After downloading, school administrators need to make sure they review the following information, which should be included in the HBSE Admit Card 2024 for Classes 10 and 12. This comprises the student's name, roll number, photo, and signature, as well as the name and address of the testing facility, the school name, the subject names and codes, and the exam day procedures.

How many students registered for BSEH this year?



5,80,533 applicants will take the Haryana Board Examinations this year at 1,482 testing locations around the state. 2,21,484 pupils will appear for senior secondary exams, and 3,03,869 children will appear for Class 10 board exams.



Furthermore, about 55,190 candidates from all throughout the state will take the open school board test; 23,270 of them will be for the Secondary (Open School) class and 31,910 for the Senior Secondary (Open School) class.