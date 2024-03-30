 BSEB Sakshamta Result 2024 Declared At bsebsakshamta.com
Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
File Photo

The BSEB Sakshamta result 2024 has been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board on their official website, bsebsakshamta.com. To view the results, candidates must log in using their roll number and password.

Exam Date and Time:

Date: February 26 to March 6

First Shift: 10 am to 12:30 pm

Second Shift: 3 pm to 5:30 pm

Answer key and raise objection: March 19 to March 21

Fees for correction: Rs 50 per question

How to check the result?

Visit the official website, bsebsakshamta.com

Click on the “BSEB Sakshamta Result 2024” link on the home page

Enter your application number and date of birth

Click on the Login button

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save a copy for further use.

Selection Process:

According to the selection process of the BSEB Sakshamta exam, it comprises of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Teachers will be categorized based on different criteria. The questions in the exam are determined by the papers chosen by the candidates, which include class 1 to 5, class 6 to 8, class 9 to 10, or class 11 and 12. The Computer Based Test (CBT) lasted for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha test took place in 52 computer centers across nine districts in the state.

