BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration Ends Today At bsebsakshamta.com; Last Chance To Apply NOW

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration: The Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 online registration will end today, January 9, 2026, according to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates seeking teaching positions who meet the requirements must finish the application procedure before the deadline. Only the official website, bsebsakshamta.com, is used for online registration. The board will not accept any offline applications.
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration: Important dates
Notification Release Date: December 31, 2025
Online Application Start Date: December 31, 2025
Last Date to Apply Online: January 2026
Last Date for Fee Payment: January 2026
Admit Card Release: Before the examination
Exam Date: To be notified later
Answer Key Release: To be notified later
Result Declaration: To be notified later
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria
Teachers who have been appointed and are currently employed by local bodies in government schools are qualified to apply.
Candidates must meet the appointment requirements and educational requirements listed in the official notification.
Teachers who have retired are not eligible to apply.
Additionally, teachers who are no longer employed are ineligible to take this test.
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration: Application fees
Mode of Payment: Online only
Applicable Categories: Fee is the same for all categories
Application Fee:
- General / BC / EBC / EWS: ₹1,100
- SC / ST / PwD: ₹1,100
Payment Methods Accepted:
- Debit card
- Credit card
- Net banking
- Other online payment options
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration: Steps to apply
Step 1: visit bsebsakshamta.com.
Step 2: Review the formal announcement
Step 3: Choose "Apply online."
Step 4: Finish the application.
Step 5: Upload the required files
Step 6: Pay for the application
Step 7: Print the form after downloading it.
Note: Your registered email address and mobile number should remain active till the outcome is known. The information submitted in the online form will determine the issuance of admit cards.