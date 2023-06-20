BSEB Releases Dummy Registration Card For Bihar Class 10th exam 2024

BSEB Releases Dummy Registration Card | Representational Pic

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded dummy registration cards for Class 10 final exam in 2024 on June 20th. Candidates appearing in the Matric exam 2024 can download the same from the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The Board also said that in case of any error, students can request for correction. The deadline for making corrections is June 26.

The following corrections in dummy registration cards will be allowed:

Name of the candidate. Error in spelling in name of mother or father. Error in photo. Date of birth. Caste. Religion. Nationality. Gender. Subjects chosen for the Matric exam, etc.

Direct Link To Download Dummy Registration Card

To make corrections in these fields, students have to apply through their school principals. In case of any error while downloading the Bihar Board Matric dummy registration cards, the board can be informed at helpline number 0612-2232074.

Steps to download BSEB class 10th dummy registration card 2024:

Go to the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Student Registration Card".

Enter your details and submit.

BSEB Matric Dummy Registration Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the card and get its printout, if required.