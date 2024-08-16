BSEB Issues Dummy Registration Card For Class 10, 12 2025 Exam; Check Details Here | PTI

The Class 10 and 12 exams 2025–2026 dummy registration cards have been made available by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). It is significant to remember that students can now request modifications for the Bihar Class 10 (matric) and Class 12 (intermediate) board dummy registration cards through BSEB. August 28 is the deadline for editing the mock registration cards.

The BSEB dummy registration cards are now available for download and checking at secondary.biharboardonline.com and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, the official websites for students registered for the Bihar Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2025–2026.



The candidate's name, the candidate's parent's name, and the student's birthdate may all be changed by the school headmasters. Additionally, before making any changes to any of the following fields—gender, caste, religion, photo, signature, disability, subject, nationality, marital status, category, or Aadhaar number—students must get approval from the heads of their respective schools.

How to download?

Candidates must enter their registration numbers and dates of birth (DoB) in order to download the BSEB Class 10 and 12 mock registration cards.

-Visit secondary.biharboardonline.com and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, the official websites.

-Locate and click on the Dummy Registration Card Link for Class 10 or Class 12 on the homepage.

-Enter the information requested as soon as a new page opens.

-Enter your birthdate and registration number. Next, press the "Submit" button.

-A fake registration card for the Bihar Board 2025 will show up on the screen.

-Examine every aspect and get the file.

Additionally, for individuals whose cards are error-free for the 2025–2026 board exams, the heads of the schools must upload the declaration printed on the dummy registration cards by August 24.