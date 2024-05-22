BSEB Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Answer Key Out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in | Pixabay/Representative Image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the classes 10 and 12 compartment exam answer key 2024 today, May 22. Students can download it from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

In case of discrepancies, students can raise objections against the BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam 2024 provisional answer key until tomorrow, May 23, up to 4 pm.

The BSEB conducted the matric compartment exam from May 4 to 11 and the inter compartment exam from April 29 to May 11 in two shifts — from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. In order to pass the class 10 and class 12 exams, students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject, except language subjects as they have 30 per cent qualifying marks.

How can students download the answer key?

The answer key will comprise details such as the name of the subject, question number, and the answer.

While downloading the answer key, students will have to enter their roll code and roll number on the login window.

After examining the discrepancies highlighted by candidates, the Bihar Board will release the final answer key and result of the BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam 2024.

Step 1: Visit BSEB’s official site – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the matric/inter compartment exam 2024 answer key link.

Step 3: A PDF file will open on your screen. Check the responses on the answer sheet.

Step 4: Raise objections if required by clicking on the relevant link.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents. Pay the objection fees, if any, and submit the form as directed.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page for your future reference.

Students who fail to clear one or two subjects in the BSEB intermediate or matric exam are given another chance to clear the class 10 or class 12 exam.

A total of 82.91% of the Class 10 cleared their exam, while a total of 87.21% of the Class 12 students cleared their exam.