BSEB Bihar Class 12 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Here

BSEB Bihar Class 12 Registration Ends Tomorrow |

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to conclude the registration process for Class 12 exams 2024 tomorrow, November 10. School heads are urged to complete the application form-filling on the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The registration window, initially slated to close on October 17, witnessed extensions to October 27 and ultimately to November 10. To initiate the process, school heads must download the BSEB Class 12 application form from the website and distribute it among eligible students. Subsequently, they are required to collect the filled forms, cross-check details with school records, and proceed to online registration.

Eligible students, enrolled from BSEB-affiliated schools with the requisite attendance percentage, need to clear all dues and submit the application form. Upon acceptance by the board, students must pay the exam fee.

How to Register for BSEB Class 12 Exams 2024: A Step-by-Step Guide

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on the "Click Here for the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024" link.

3. Fill in the required credentials in the provided space.

4. Pay the application fees and click on submit.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Notably, the Intermediate sent-up exam 2024 was conducted by the board from October 30 to November 6, 2023, in two shifts – 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Stay vigilant and ensure timely completion of the registration process for Class 12 exams to avoid any last-minute complications

