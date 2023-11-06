BSEB Class 10 Sent-Up Exam Date Sheet Released At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has releaed the date sheet for the Class 10 sent-up exams, slated to occur from November 22 to 27. The practical examinations are set to commence on November 22, while the theory exams are scheduled between November 23 and 27. District education officer offices will be dispatching question papers for the sent-up exams, with school principals or their representatives required to collect these papers from November 10 to 15. Candidates can check the exam schedule at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Mandatory Participation

In an effort to simulate the actual Class 10 board exams, the question paper format has been meticulously designed to prepare candidates adequately. Both regular and independent students are mandated to participate in the Class 10 (sent-up) exams. Additionally, the Bihar School Education Board has imposed an attendance requirement, stating that only students with a minimum of 75% attendance will be eligible for the sent-up exam.

Students who successfully clear the BSEB Class 10 sent-up exams will receive online admit cards to appear in the BSEB Annual Secondary Examination in 2024.

Bihar Board 12th Sent-Up Exam Dates Released

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has also announced the dates for the Intermediate Board Exam 2024's sent-up exams. The 12th Sent-up Examination is scheduled to take place between October 30 and November 06, 2023. Two shifts are planned for these exams, with the first running from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The morning shift will host practical exams for Fine Arts, Home Science, Dance, and Music. In the afternoon shift, exams for Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics and H/W, Beauty and Wellness, and Telecom and ITes will be conducted. Candidates will have 15 minutes to review and understand the question paper before they begin.