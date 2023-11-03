BSEB 10th Matric Dummy Admit Cards Released On secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 10th Matric Dummy Admit Cards Released | PTI (Representative Photo)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy admit cards for the Class 10 Matriculation Annual Examination 2024. Candidates who have registered for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams in 2024 can now access their dummy admit cards on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Why Dummy Admit Card is released?

According to an official announcement from the Bihar School Examination Board, these dummy admit cards are based on the information submitted through the online examination forms. It's a critical phase where candidates and their parents or guardians should meticulously review the information presented on the dummy admit card.

The BSEB has set a window for corrections on the dummy admit cards, allowing students and school authorities to rectify any discrepancies. The period for correction of errors extends until November 14. Common issues that can be addressed include incorrect names, category, gender, subjects, date of birth, or even inaccuracies in the candidate's photograph and signature.

For any errors spotted on the dummy admit cards, the BSEB provides clear guidelines for correction. Candidates can correct errors themselves and submit a signed copy to their respective school heads. The school heads will then facilitate online corrections based on the provided information.

To access their dummy admit cards, students can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on the "Dummy Admit Card Class 10" link.

3. Provide the necessary login credentials.

4. The Bihar Board 10th dummy admit card will be displayed.

5. Download and save it for future reference.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)