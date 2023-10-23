 BSEB 10th Exam 2024: Application Deadline Extended Again - Now Open Until October 28
BSEB 10th Exam 2024: Application Deadline Extended Again - Now Open Until October 28

The Bihar Board has announced that they have decided to extend the deadline to submit the application form for the BSEB 10th Exam 2024 yet again. Here is a step-by-step guide to apply correctly.

The Bihar School Examination Board on Thursday announced that they have decided to extend it's deadline and will now be accepting applications for the BSEB class 10 exams 2024 till October 28, 2023. School and students wishing to appear for the Bihar Board Matric Exam need to submit their application according to the updated deadline.

The previous deadline to submit the application was October 10, 2023 which was extended to October 18 and now has further been extended again to October 28 which gives students and schools more time to submit the eligible applications for the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024.

The Bihar Board announced the extension of the timeline through their official X (previously Twitter) handle.

It is compulsory for the school authorities to submit the essential information of the eligible students with the deadline. Any delay in the submission of the applications can result into it not being accepted.

The application link is available on their official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. School can log in to the website using their User ID and Password/OTP to fill out the application form and submit it online.

In case any student or school faces any issues regarding the payment of the fees or the application form they can contact the board authorities through their helpline number - 0612-2232074.

Here's a step-by-step guide for your reference :

Step 1 : Open their official website : secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2 : On Homepage, click on Bihar Board Matric application link

Step 3 : Log in using User Id and Password/OTP

Step 4 : Fill out the form with the correct details

Step 5 : Submit the form after paying the required fees

Step 6 : Download the confirmation page and save a copy of it.

