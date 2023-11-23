Philippines' BSC Programme Not Recognized By NMC Anymore, Check Details Here

National Medical Commission (NMC) | File Photo

The Bachelor of Science (BS) program offered by the Philippines is no longer recognized by the National Medical Commission. Students who enrolled in the course after November 18, 2021, will not be permitted to take the national licensing exam.

The commission declared, "With effect from 18.11.2021, with the publication of FMGL Regulation, 2021, NMC de-recognizes BS Course in Philippines," in an official notification posted on the NMC website. Therefore, FMGs who were enrolled in or studying for a BS degree at the time the FMGL Regulation was published were not permitted."

MD programme gets recognition

On the other hand, the commission has approved the admission of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) to the MD program in the Philippines. Students may finish the course and then sit for the FMG licensing exam in India if they enrolled in the MD program in the nation on or before November 18, 2021.

The MD program in the Philippines lasts four years, and it is comparable to the MBBS program in India and other nations.

The notification

The notification said, "after passing the FMGE, these students must complete a year-long internship at the parent foreign medical college, then, after receiving provisional registration, CRMI to make up for any training deficiencies. Since their course lasts only 48 months, as opposed to the 54 months of an MBBS program in India, the students will need to complete the internship process, according to the notification."

The decision was made public concurrently with the National Medical Commission's notification of several clarifications regarding foreign medical graduates. The announcement was made in response to complaints and representations made by medical graduates from the Philippines and Ukraine about the challenges they were experiencing.