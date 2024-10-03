British Council Invites Applications For Study UK Alumni Awards To Honor Global Leaders

Apply Now | Representational Image

The British Council, the UK's international institution for cultural exchanges and educational opportunities, is now accepting applications for the 11th edition of its Study UK Alumni Awards programme. The goal of the awards is to recognise leaders who have significantly impacted their communities, industries, and nations by using their education from the UK.

The Study UK Alumni Awards are divided into four categories: business and innovation, social action, culture and creativity, and science and sustainability. These categories honour outstanding accomplishments and impacts in a variety of sectors. Candidates who meet the requirements will be able to compete in the Alumni Awards on both national and international platforms. Recipients of the Global Alumni Award will get the opportunity to visit the UK for professional networking, which will help them build their professional networks, enhance their careers, and raise their visibility internationally. In addition, a national celebration honouring their finalists will be held in India.

Applications must be submitted by October 21, 2024. In contrast to the global winners, who will be recognised through a digital campaign showcasing their accomplishments, the India awards finalists and winners will be revealed in March 2025.

Indian students have always favoured the UK as their study-abroad destination. Between July 2023 and June 2024, 147,051 sponsored study visas were issued, of which almost two-fifths (46%) were awarded to Indian students.

Speaking about the Alumni Awards 2025, Rittika Chanda Parruck, Director of Education, British Council India, said, "The StudyUK Alumni Awards acknowledge and recognise exceptional individuals who have applied the expertise and experiences they gained while studying at UK universities to positively transform their home country, their communities, and the world beyond. These awards not only celebrate their achievements but also show the impact of a UK education locally and globally. I urge all eligible alumni to apply for the awards and share their inspirational stories with the world."