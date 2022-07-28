Breakfast scheme for school children all set to begin: M K Stalin | PTI

On Wednesday, July 27, Chief Minister M K Stalin declared that the Tamil Nadu government is all set to roll out the breakfast scheme for state-run school children from Classes 1 to 5 and an order has been signed by him for its implementation.

Addressing students at the inaugural of an awareness program on mental and physical well-being of school students, Stalin said that during his interaction - just before his address - with five students of a class, he got to know that three of them had not eaten anything in the morning.

The Chief Minister, quoting expert advice, said morning food must never be skipped. Taking into account that children had to rush to their schools in the morning, the state government is all set to launch the breakfast scheme in state-run schools for children studying between Classes 1 and 5, Mr Stalin said.

"Yesterday, I have signed the Government Order (for rolling out the scheme) and I would like to convey this happy news to the Tamil Nadu people through you," the Chief Minister said. He traced the origin of noon meal scheme during the times of Justice Party leader Sir Pitti Thiagarayar (1852-1925) in a Chennai corporation-run school.