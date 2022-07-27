Tamil Nadu: Class 12 student dies by suicide in Karaikudi; fifth incident in 10 days (Representative Photo) |

A class 12 student in Karaikudi, Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu died by suicide. The police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

This is fifth instance reported in last 10 days in the state.

Speaking to media, Karaikudi DSP Vinoj said that an autopsy was completed and the deceased boy's body was handed over to his parents.

TN | A class 12 student hanged himself at his home near Karaikudi in Sivagangai dist. A case has been registered and we're investigating. His autopsy was completed. The body was handed over to his parents: Karaikudi DSP Vinoj

This is fifth such instance in the state this month



On July 26, Tuesday, a class 12 student in Cudallore allegedly died by suicide and later that day another class 11 student died in Sivakasi.

On Monday, a Class 12 student of Sacred Heart Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruvallur district was found dead at her hostel.

The incident came two weeks after death of private residential school in Kallakurichi's death surfaced.

Police made five arrests in the Kallkurichi case, including the school's principal and two teachers. The teachers had reportedly humiliated her for her academic performance.

Her parents had moved court alleging that the crime scene had signs of physical struggle after which Madras High Court ordered a repeat autopsy.

The high court also ordered that deaths in educational institutions be investigated by the Crime Branch- Criminal Investigation Department.