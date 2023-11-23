 Brahmin Family Accuses School Of Forcefully Feeding Eggs To Daughter In Karnataka, Complaint Lodge
IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Shivamogga: A headmaster and his assistant of a government-run school here are finding themselves in a tight spot after a Brahmin student's father accused them of forcing his daughter to consume eggs.

The aggrieved father has approached the education department with a complaint regarding the incident at the KPS Primary School in Amrita village of Hosanagara taluk near Shivamogga.

In his complaint, Srikanth had stated that his daughter, hailing from Brahmin community, was forcefully made to consume an egg in the school. He claimed that this had hurt religious feelings as they were vegetarians and demanded action against the head master and assistant teacher of the school.

article-image

The complaint had also been submitted to the Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa, the Principal Secretary, Deputy Director of the Education department and local MLA.

To ensure healthy nutrition levels, the state government distributes eggs and bananas twice a week to the school children. On earlier occasions, the religious pontiffs had opposed the distribution of eggs on the school premises. The development has stirred controversy in the state.

