BPSSC SI Joint Prelims Exam Result 2023 Declared, Check At bpssc.bih.nic.in

Unsplash

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the results for the joint preliminary examination conducted on November 1, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in, specifically under the Prohibition Department tab.

Number of Candidates:

A total of 45,510 candidates participated in the written examination. However, 1,129 candidates were disqualified due to misconduct and related reasons. The answer sheets of 44,381 candidates were successfully evaluated.

Vacancies and Posts:

The examination was conducted for a total of 63 Sub-Inspector Prohibition posts and 1 Sub-Inspector Vigilance post.

The commission has stated that the schedule for the main exam will be disclosed on the official website soon. It's essential for candidates to keep a close watch on the website for updates regarding the main examination.

Selection Criteria:

Final selection for the position of Sub-Inspector will be based on various factors including the written exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), certificate verification, and a medical checkup.

The announcement of the BPSSC SI Joint Prelims Exam Result 2023 marks a significant step in the recruitment process for aspiring candidates. It's crucial for candidates to stay updated with the commission's announcements regarding the main exam schedule and further selection processes.