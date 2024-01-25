BPSSC Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2023 Announced; Over 5.3 Lakh Candidates Appeared | Representative pic

The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) declared the results for the Bihar Police Sub-inspector Exam 2023 on Thursday. Candidates who participated in the examination can access the BPSSC SI Prelims result 2023 on the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Out of the 660,537 candidates who registered for the examination, 536,754 successfully appeared. The answer sheets of 514,996 applicants were duly evaluated.

The written prelims for the Bihar Police SI were conducted in two shifts on December 17, 2023. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination are now required to prepare for the upcoming main examination. The dates and notification for the Bihar Police SI Main exam will be released shortly.

How to Check Bihar Police SI Result 2023 Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Candidates can follow these steps to check the Bihar Police SI Result 2023 on the official website of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC):

Visit the official BPSSC website at www.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Navigate to the "Results" section on the homepage.

Find the link for "Bihar Police SI Result 2023" among the recent exam results.

Click on the provided link, opening a PDF file containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates for the next stage.

Search for your roll number within the PDF. If found, congratulations on qualifying for the next stage.

In case your roll number is not listed, check the official cut-off marks released by BPSSC to determine if you have met the minimum qualifying score.