BPSC TRE 3 Registration Closing Today: Apply Now for Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam At bpsc.bih.nic.in | Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is close to finishing the registration for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) today, which is on February 26. Those who are interested and eligible need to submit their BPSC TRE 3 application forms via the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The application fees for the BPSC TRE Phase 3 exam differ depending on the category. Applicants from the unreserved (UR) category must submit an application fee of Rs 750, whereas candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), female candidates, and disabled candidates are required to pay Rs 200.

For those interested in applying, here are the steps:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the 'Apply' tab on the homepage.

Fill out the registration form and log in using the generated credentials.

Complete the application form with necessary details.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Print out the application form for record-keeping.

The BPSC is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 87,774 teaching positions. The BPSC TRE 3 recruitment exam is set to occur from March 7 to March 17, with the results expected to be revealed between March 22 and March 24.

The BPSC TRE 3 examination is segmented into three parts: language, general studies, and subject-specific paper. The language segment contains 30 questions, the general studies segment has 40 questions, and the subject-specific paper consists of 80 questions, each worth one mark.