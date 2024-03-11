BPSC To Open Registration For Headmaster, Head Teacher Roles Today, Apply At bpsc.bih.nic.in! | Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will commence the registration process for headmaster and head teacher roles today on their official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Prospective candidates can complete the registration process until April 2.

Candidates who belong to the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750 when submitting their application. On the other hand, applicants from the SC, ST, PwD, and female categories will be charged a registration fee of Rs 200.

The written exam for headmaster and head teacher vacancies will be divided into two parts – part I and part II.

Applicants are required to hold a postgraduate degree with at least 50% marks. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Extremely Backward Class, Backward Class, PwD, women, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories will be granted a 5% relaxation in the minimum qualifying degree.

Chosen applicants will receive a starting salary of Rs 35,000 in addition to any additional allowances provided by the state government as needed.

BPSC Head Master 2024: How to apply?

1. Go to the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Click on the 'apply online' option.

3. You will be redirected to a new window. In the new window, click on the 'BPSC Head Master, Head Teacher Recruitment 2024 online application'.

4. You will be redirected to a login page.

5. Before proceeding with the application procedure, you need to register yourself.

6. Once you have successfully registered, continue with the application procedure.

7. Upload the required documents, make the payment, and click on the submit button.

8. Finally, take a printout of the application form for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 6,061 headmaster positions and 40,247 vacancies for head teachers in primary schools under the Bihar education department.