BPSC Takes Strict Action Against 59 Candidates Over Fake Certificates In TRE Exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has taken stringent action against 59 candidates who submitted false information regarding their qualifications for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 2023). The decision comes after the Bihar education department verified the authenticity of certificates provided by the shortlisted candidates.

Clarification Period: Debarred Candidates' gets 15-Day Window

The debarred candidates now face a 15- day window to submit a detailed clarification on "why they shouldn't be debarred from the exam for the next 5 years." This explanation must be submitted either through the commission's official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in before November 30.

BPSC Addresses 1,756 Objections in TRE 2023 Results

The BPSC revealed that it received a staggering 1,756 complaints related to the BPSC TRE results 2023. Among these, 1,015 candidates have submitted affidavits supporting their claims, while the remaining 741 failed to provide any evidence. The commission has promptly released the roll numbers of the candidates in the latter category, labeling them as debarred applicants.

An official statement from the BPSC criticized the 741 candidates who lodged objections without presenting affidavits and evidence. The commission emphasized that such actions violated its orders and accused these candidates of attempting to tarnish its image with baseless allegation. BPSC chairman Atul Prasad issued an stern warning a day earlier, stating that legal action would be taken against those who failed to submit a satisfactory explanation.

Candidates in this category have until 5 pm on November 30 to utilize the opportunity provided by the commission to submit a clarification on the official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

