BPSC Chairman Condemns 'Frivolous Complaints' Against Teacher Recruitment Result

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) chairman Atul Prasad condemned the attempt to tarnish the image of the commission by making baseless allegations against the BPSC teacher recruitment result (BPSC TRE 1.0).

“We received 741 complaints on TRE1.0 results without an affidavit. All such cases of frivolous complaints will be dealt sternly,” Prasad said in a post on social media site X.

“Other/other subject confusion was unnecessary and so was the clarification but it was issued on request only. Those blaming BPSC for late clarification have still not understood that there is no need to amend applications and that unmindful accusations may attract dire consequences,” Prasad said in another post.

Six of the nine applicants in total have turned in their justifications. The final three applicants have yet to turn in their justifications.

The applicants who failed to provide an explanation include Mohd Mamun Rashid (roll number 912502), Pinky Kumari (roll number 831961), and Rizwan Alam (registration number 289427).

These three candidates have one more chance to submit their clarifications to the commission. It stated that if these candidates don't provide their explanation by November 22nd, legal action will be initiated.

