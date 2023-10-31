BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration Reopened until November 2

BPSC School Teacher Phase 2 Registration Starts | Representative Image/Unsplash

In the event that candidates are submitting their applications after the initial deadline, a late fee is applicable. This late fee should be provided in the form of a bank draft and submitted to the Secretary of the Bihar Public Service Commission.

The BPSC has reopened the application process for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Examination, with a late fee. Interested candidates can apply online until November 2 by visiting the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The application fee for the BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 varies based on the candidate's category. For candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories, the application fee is set at ₹400, while candidates from all other categories are required to pay ₹1500 as the application fee.

The recruitment drive associated with this examination aims to address the filling of 154 available positions within the organization, signifying a significant opportunity for aspiring candidates to be part of the esteemed Bihar Judicial Services.

To apply for the BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Main exam, follow these steps:

Step 1 - Go to the official website- onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2 - Log in using your provided login credentials.

Step 3 - Register yourself and proceed with the application form.

Step 4 - Fill out the required and correct details.

Step 5 - Pay the required fees and submit the form.

Step 6 - Save and download the form for future reference.