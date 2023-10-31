 BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration Reopened until November 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration Reopened until November 2

BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration Reopened until November 2

BPSC reopens the application process for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam with a late fee.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
BPSC School Teacher Phase 2 Registration Starts | Representative Image/Unsplash

In the event that candidates are submitting their applications after the initial deadline, a late fee is applicable. This late fee should be provided in the form of a bank draft and submitted to the Secretary of the Bihar Public Service Commission.

The BPSC has reopened the application process for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Examination, with a late fee. Interested candidates can apply online until November 2 by visiting the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The application fee for the BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 varies based on the candidate's category. For candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories, the application fee is set at ₹400, while candidates from all other categories are required to pay ₹1500 as the application fee.

The recruitment drive associated with this examination aims to address the filling of 154 available positions within the organization, signifying a significant opportunity for aspiring candidates to be part of the esteemed Bihar Judicial Services.

To apply for the BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Main exam, follow these steps:

Step 1 - Go to the official website- onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2 - Log in using your provided login credentials.

Step 3 - Register yourself and proceed with the application form.

Step 4 - Fill out the required and correct details.

Step 5 - Pay the required fees and submit the form.

Step 6 - Save and download the form for future reference.

Read Also
Special Student Deals: Exclusive Discounts On Clothing, Electronics, And More
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIFT Starts Application For MBA Programs; Know How To Apply

IIFT Starts Application For MBA Programs; Know How To Apply

Uttarakhand: Holiday For Female Employees In Govt, Private & Educational Institutions Amid Karva...

Uttarakhand: Holiday For Female Employees In Govt, Private & Educational Institutions Amid Karva...

Applications Now Open For PGDM 2024-26 Batch At FORE School Of Management

Applications Now Open For PGDM 2024-26 Batch At FORE School Of Management

IIT-M To Open Application Window For Modification of JAM Applications From Nov 20

IIT-M To Open Application Window For Modification of JAM Applications From Nov 20

IGNOU Extends Last Date For Term End Exam Registration To November 10

IGNOU Extends Last Date For Term End Exam Registration To November 10