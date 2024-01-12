BPSC Recruitment 2024 Opens on Jan 15; Deadline Set For Jan 18

BPSC 69th main exam 2023 registration opens | Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for various positions in the Bihar Agriculture Department. Details regarding eligibility and application can be found on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application process for BPSC recruitment 2024 will commence on January 15, with the deadline set for January 18.

According to the recruitment notification, the BPSC aims to fill 1,051 vacancies across different roles within the Bihar Agriculture Department. These include 866 positions for Block Agriculture Officers, 155 for Sub-Divisional Officers or Deputy Project Directors, 19 for Assistant Directors, Agricultural Engineers, and 11 for Assistant Directors (Plant Protection).

Applicants from the general category must pay an application fee of Rs 750 during registration, while candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), handicapped, and female categories are required to pay Rs 200.

BPSC recruitment 2024 has an age requirement of 21 to 37 years as of August 1, 2023, with upper-age relaxation applicable for reserved categories.

The selection process for BPSC recruitment includes a written exam carrying 400 marks and an interview. Successful candidates from the written exam will proceed to the interview stage.

Applicants can follow these steps to apply for BPSC recruitment 2024:

Visit the official BPSC portal at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the "Bihar Agriculture Officer registrations" link.

Register with the necessary details.

Log in using the generated credentials.

Complete the application form.

Upload required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download and retain a printout for future reference.