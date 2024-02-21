BPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Architect Position in Bihar Building Construction Department

Pixabay (Representational)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has initiated the application process for the Assistant Architect position within the Building Construction Department, Government of Bihar. Applications are being accepted until March 11, and interested individuals can apply online through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies: 106

Unreserved category: 26

Economically Weaker Section: 11

Scheduled Cast: 21

Scheduled Tribe: 2

Extremely Backward Class: 27

Backward Class: 19

Application Fee:

SC/ST/Female/PWD Candidates: ₹200

Other Categories: ₹750

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor of Architecture degree from a recognized university/institute.

Candidates must be registered with the Council of Architecture, New Delhi.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 21 years

Unreserved Males: 37 years

Unreserved Females, Backwards Class/Extremely Backward Class (Male and Female): 40 years

Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribe: 42 years

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on the Apply link on the homepage

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload all required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

The BPSC Recruitment 2024 offers an opportunity for qualified individuals to join the Building Construction Department of Bihar. Applicants are reminded to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and submit their applications before the deadline of March 11.