BPSC Recruitment 2023: Results Of 68th CCE Mains Out; Click Here For Direct Link

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the results of the 68th Combined (Main) Competitive Examination (BPSC). Those who took the test can go to bpsc.bih.nic.in, the official website, to view their BPSC CCE Main results. Applicants will need to sign onto the website in order to verify their eligibility. This year, 867 candidates were able to move on to the BPSC 68th CCE Mains exam.

Direct Link Here.

The exam was administered on May 12, 17, and 18 at Patna-based centers.

400 out of the 867 qualifying candidates fall into the unreserved category; the remaining candidates are divided into 76 EWS, 120 SC, 13 ST, 122 EBC, 120 BC, and 16 BC Women.

Divyang candidates (8 VI, 8 DD, 5 OH, and 9 MD candidates) are also among the 867 selected candidates.

The 68th CCE exam interview dates will be revealed later.

3590 candidates in all had met the requirements to take the 68th Main test. A total of 281 positions are up for grabs in the BPSC recruiting campaign, with 77 of those slots designated specifically for female applicants.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: After that, choose the result notice for the 68th Combined (Main) Competitive Examination 2022.

Step 3: The screen will show the results of the BPSC 68th CCE.

Step 4: Verify your roll number's result.

Step 5: Print the document after downloading it for your records.