BPSC Headmaster, Head Teacher Recruitment 2024: Apply for 46,000 Vacancies | Registration Open Now

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has unveiled a notification for the recruitment of over 46,000 headmaster and head teachers' positions. Commencing on March 11, the registration process will continue until April 2. Interested individuals can complete the application process via the online portal available at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

In addition to announcing the registration dates, BPSC has also disclosed the syllabus for both positions. The recruitment drive encompasses 6,061 headmasters within the education department and SC & ST welfare department, along with 40,247 head teacher posts for primary schools.

Eligibility criteria for BPSC Headmaster and Head Teacher Recruitment 2024 mandates candidates to hold a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

Additionally, candidates must possess a D.El.Ed/ B.T/ B.Ed./ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.L.Ed. along with the Teachers Eligibility Test. Moreover, applicants should boast eight years of experience as a secondary teacher in a state government school or 12 years of experience in a school affiliated with CBSE, ACSE, and BSEB.

To apply for the positions, candidates need to follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Complete the registration process.

3. Fill out the application form with meticulous attention.

4. Upload the requisite documents accurately.

5. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

6. Retain a printout of the application for future reference.

The application fee for BPSC varies according to categories. General category candidates are required to pay Rs 750, while SC & ST and reserved category candidates need to remit Rs 200. Female candidates, irrespective of category, are also charged Rs 200 for application submission.

The selection process for BPSC Headmaster and Head Teacher Recruitment 2024 involves a written test determining eligibility through a merit list. The test will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions based on general knowledge, carrying a total of 150 marks.