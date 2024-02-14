Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Announces 4,197 Government Job Vacancies | Apply Now!

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced a significant opportunity for government job seekers across the state, unveiling 4,197 vacancies in various departments. The highlight of this recruitment drive is the availability of positions for Clerk Grade 2/Junior Assistant roles.

Vacancies:

584 vacancies for clerks in the Government Secretariat.

61 vacancies for clerks in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

3,552 vacancies for Junior Assistants in subordinate departments and state offices.

Application Process:

The application process will be conducted online.

The application link will activate on February 20 and will remain open until March 20.

Candidates can submit their applications through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum educational qualification required: 12th pass.

Candidates must possess an O-level certificate or another prescribed computer certificate as detailed in the notification.

Proficiency in Hindi and knowledge of Rajasthan’s culture are prerequisites.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years old as of January 1, 2025.

Relaxation in the maximum age limit will apply to candidates from reserved categories, as specified in the notification.

Selection Process:

The selection process will comprise two phases of examination.

The first phase will assess candidates' knowledge in General Knowledge, Science, Mathematics, Hindi, and English.

The second phase will test candidates' computer typing speed.

This recruitment drive presents a opportunity for aspiring candidates to secure employment in various government departments. Interested individuals are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria and prepare for the upcoming examinations diligently.