 BPSC Headmaster, Head Teacher 2024 Result Out On bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link Here
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of the Headmaster and Headteacher Recruitment Exam 2024.

SimpleUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
article-image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of the Headmaster and Headteacher Recruitment Exam 2024. Those who took the test can view and download their results by going to the commission's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

With this hiring campaign, BPSC hopes to fill 40,247 headteacher positions in the Education Department's primary schools and 6,061 headmaster posts in senior secondary schools.

How to check the BPSC Headmaster, Headteacher recruitment result 2024:

Step 1: Visit the commission's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the following link from the homepage according to your post.

article-image

Step 3: A PDF file on a new page will show up on the screen.

Step 4: Verify your result and download it.

Step 5: Save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the Bihar Public Service Commission's official website for additional information.

