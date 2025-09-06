BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Admit Cards To Be OUT Today At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Exam Date, Timing, and Instructions

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025 | Canva

BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Admit Cards: The 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025 admission cards will be made available by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today, September 6. On the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, candidates can download their hall passes before the test.

The date of the preliminary examination is set for September 13, 2025.

BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Admit Cards: Website to download admit card

- bpsc.bihar.gov.in

- bpsconline.bihar.gov.in

BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Admit Cards: Steps to download admit card

Applicants can download their admission card by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the bpsconline.bihar.gov.in official website.

Step 2: Enter your registration information to log in.

Step 3: Navigate to the "My Account" area.

Step 4: Select "View/Download Admit Card" from the announcement for the 71st CCE.

Step 5: Download several copies, then print them out for your records.

BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Admit Cards: Details mentioned on admit card

Examination date – The scheduled date of the exam.

Exam timing – Start and end time of the exam.

Centre code – Code of the allotted exam centre.

Important instructions – Guidelines to be followed on the exam day.

Candidates should download and print the admit card well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Admit Cards: Important instruction

Bring a valid photo ID along with the admit card to the exam centre.

Verify all details on the admit card, including personal and exam information.

Arrive early for security and verification checks; entry is allowed between 9:30 AM and 11:00 AM.

Download the admit card online; it will not be sent by post.

BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Admit Cards: Documents required during exam

Aadhar Card

PAN Card

Voter ID (EPIC)

Existing College Identity Card

Driving Licence

BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Admit Cards: Exam pattern and marking scheme

Total questions: 150

Duration: 2 hours

Question type: Objective-type, multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Marking scheme: Negative marking of 1/3rd for each incorrect answer

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.