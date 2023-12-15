BPSC 69th Mains Exam 2023 Registration Reopens Today, Check Notice

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 | Representative Image

In a recent development, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the reopening of the registration process for the BPSC 69th mains exam 2023. The window for applications will be open starting December 15, 2023, and interested candidates can submit their applications until the deadline of December 16, 2023.

Key Details:

Reopening Dates: The registration process for BPSC 69th mains exam 2023 reopens on December 15, 2023.

Closing Date: Applicants must complete the registration process by the closing date of December 16, 2023.

Late Fine Option: Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination but missed the initial registration period can still apply during this reopened period by paying a late fine.

Application Procedure:

Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the "Apply Online" link on the homepage.

Navigate to the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 link on the new page.

Log in using the provided credentials.

Fill out the application form and submit the requisite application fees.

After submission, download the confirmation page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

Application Fees:

General and Other Candidates: ₹750/-

SC/ST Candidates, Female Candidates of Bihar: ₹200/-

Handicapped Candidates: ₹200/-

The earlier registration process was open from November 27 to December 6, 2023. For additional details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official BPSC website.