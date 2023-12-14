BPSC Extends Deadline for 69th CCE Mains Registration

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 | Representative Image



The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the deadline for the 69th Main registration round for the Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Applicants now have until December 16, 2023, to submit their applications, with a provision for a late fee.

BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad informed that the scanned, unevaluated copies of the 68th CCE Main exam have been posted on the official website.

Eligible candidates, who have successfully cleared the BPSC 69th CCE Preliminary exam, can apply for the Combined (Main) Competitive Examination 2023. The preliminary exam results were announced on November 11, 2023, with 5299 qualifying candidates for the 69th CCE Preliminary 2023.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 475 positions. The application fee is Rs 200 for candidates falling under the state's scheduled caste or scheduled tribe category, persons with disabilities (PwD), or female candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is Rs 750.

To apply for the 69th CCE Mains in BPSC, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the registration link on the homepage.

Fill in the registration form with your name, email address, and contact details.

Log in using the credentials created during registration.

Complete the application form with the necessary information.

Pay the fees and upload the required documents.

Take a printout of the submitted document for reference.

This extension provides candidates with additional time to complete the application process and ensures a fair opportunity for all eligible applicants in the BPSC recruitment drive.