BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Schedule Released: Exam Dates And Details Announced

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Schedule Released: Important Dates and Details

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
The schedule for the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 has been officially released. Qualified candidates from the preliminary examination are eligible to participate in the main examination. Exam dates and details can be accessed on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The written exam is set to take place from January 3 to January 6, 2023, at Patna exam centers, with examination hours scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm.

Furthermore, the combined main (written) competitive examination for the integrated positions, covering one optional subject for roles such as child development project officer, financial administrative officer, and police degree officer (technical/operational), is scheduled for January 20 and January 21, 2023. The exam will consist of two shifts: the first from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Steps To download BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Schedule

1. Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 schedule link.

3. A new PDF file containing the exam dates will be displayed.

4. Save and print a hard copy of the page for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official BPSC website. To qualify for the 70th BPSC Civil Services Examination in 2024, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

For educational eligibility, Must hold a bachelor's degree from a UGC-accredited institution. Age criteria: Applicants must be between 20 and 37 years old as of August 1, 2024, with relaxation in age limits for women, OBC, SC, and ST candidates, ranging from three to five years depending on specific categories.

