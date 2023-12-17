28 Indian Students Deported from US in 2023: Lok Sabha Reveals | Pixabay(Representative Image)

28 Indian students were deported to India from the United States in 2023, according to information presented in the Lok Sabha on Friday by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, according to various media reports.

This news comes as the number of Indians pursuing postgraduate studies in the US increased by 63% to 1.65 lakh in the academic year 2022–2023 (the most recent Open Doors Report was released in November). This number surpassed China for the first time in 15 years to become the largest source of international graduate students in the US.

In 2023, the Ministry has information that 28 Indian students were deported from the United States back to India. There is no state-by-state data on Indian students who were deported from the United States, he stated. In response to inquiries by Trinamool Congress members Pratima Mondal and Prof. Sougata Ray, the data was made public.

Furthermore, he said, the Indian government has complained about these incidents to the US authorities and asked them to make sure Indian students with genuine student visas are admitted fairly. He said, "Our Embassy/Consulates in the USA also provide consular assistance to the Indian students whenever such issues/instances come to their attention."

The United States is fast becoming a popular destination for Indian students looking to further their studies overseas. Furthermore, 2.68 lakh Indian students, including those engaged in Optional Practical Training programs, were studying at the undergraduate and graduate levels in the US last year.