BPSC 69th CCE Interview Call Letter Now OUT; Check Details

The interview call letter for the Integrated 69th Combined Competitive Examination has been announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates who meet the requirements can obtain their hall passes by visiting the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 475 positions in total.



The interview is slated to take place in two shifts of 10.30 am and 2.30 pm from October 15 to October 30.

On the official BPSC website, candidates can view the Bihar CCE Results in PDF format. candidates who have been declared successful in the following exams: the 69th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination, the Integrated 69th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination, the Main (Written) Competitive Examination for Child Development Project Officers, the Main (Written) Competitive Examination for Financial Administrative Officers and Equivalents, and the Main (Written) Competitive Examination for Police Sub-Inspectors (Operations) and Police Sub-Inspectors (Technical).

How to download?



-Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in, the official website.

-Click the link for the 69th CCE interview call letter on the webpage.

-Enter your login information and hit submit.

-Examine and save the letter of intent.

-Print this page off for your records.



On August 31, 2024, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the results of the 69th Mains.