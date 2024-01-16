 BPSC 68th CCE Final Result 2023 Out: 812 Qualify, Check Now!
Bihar Public Service Commission declares results; 812 candidates qualify, check at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
BPSC 68th CCE Final Result 2023 Out | Representative image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially declared the final results of the 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on January 16, 2023. The culmination of an extensive selection process, the results are now available for viewing on the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview round for the 867 mains-qualified candidates was conducted from January 8 to 15, with an impressive 812 candidates participating in the interview process. The commission revealed that the cut-off marks for unreserved category candidates stand at 447 in the written exam and 532 in the final exam.

How to check the results:

Visit the official website of BPSC: bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Open the designated link to access the final result of the 68th Combined Competitive Examination.

A PDF document containing the names of qualified candidates and other relevant details will be available for download.

Download the PDF and carefully check for your results.

This announcement marks a crucial step for the successful candidates who have navigated through the rigorous selection process to emerge triumphant in the BPSC 68th CCE.

