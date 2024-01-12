Bihar: BPSC Teacher Pleads 'Kill Me, But Don't Get Me Married’

X

In Bihar, the exorbitant dowry rates of BPSC-passed teachers are making waves. In a viral video, a schoolteacher named Mukesh Kumar Verma tied the knot for free, but the unconventional ceremony caught the public's attention. Despite the crowd urging him otherwise, the groom, Mukesh, continued to plea, "Beat me if you must, but don't conduct the wedding."

Unconventional wedding ceremony stuns onlookers

The video, now circulating online, captures the bride, Purnima, claiming that after the wedding, Mukesh's communication habits changed dramatically. She alleges that Mukesh used to say similar things daily, reminiscent of a dialogue from the film "Manjhi: The Mountain Man," stating, "Hey Junia, I would die for you."

Mukesh, a BPSC-passed teacher who secured a position through the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam in 2023, has been posted since then. The viral video showcases Mukesh presenting his perspective, while the bride also shares her views on their unconventional wedding.

Blackmail allegations surface

The video suggests that the wedding took place at Giddhaur Panch Mandir in Bamdah village, Chakai Block, Jamui district, late on Wednesday. Mukesh Kumar Verma hails from Beladari village, and the bride, Purnima Kumari, is from Kenduadih village.

According to Purnima, the two had been in love since 2015, and their families consented to their union a year after. However, Mukesh claims that he is being blackmailed. In the video, he reveals that someone is pressuring him by threatening to expose a photo from 2018, attempting to coerce him into marriage.

As of now, no formal complaint has been filed in this case, as confirmed by Gidhaur Police Station in-charge Braj Bhushan Singh. He stated that if a written complaint is lodged, the police will take appropriate legal action. The unfolding situation leaves many questions unanswered, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into the matter.