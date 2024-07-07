BPSC 2024 Exam For Asst Architect Posts On July 18; Admit Cards Awaited!

Pixabay

The admit card for the Assistant Architect positions in the Building Construction Department of the Government of Bihar, under Advt. No. 23/2024, will be made available shortly by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Starting on July 10, 2024, eligible applicants can download their hall passes from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The written examination is slated to take place on July 18 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 106 positions for assistant architects.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

The candidate's admit card will contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.