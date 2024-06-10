Border Security Force Announces Recruitment Drive For CAPF Head Constable And ASI Positions

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced a massive recruitment drive for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) with openings for 1,283 Head Constables (HC) and 243 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI). Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Vacancy details:

Head Constable (HC): 1,283 vacancies

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI): 243 vacancies

Education Qualification:

HC (Ministerial): Candidates must be 12th pass with Stenography skills.

ASI (Steno): Applicants should possess 12th pass with Typing proficiency.

Eligibility:

Age limit: 18-25 years.

Selection Process:

Written Examination

Physical Standards Test (PST)

Skill Test (Typing/Stenography)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Pay Scale:

ASI (Stenographer/Combatant Stenographer) and Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant): 29,200–92,300

Head Constable (Ministerial/Combatant Ministerial) and Havildar (Clerk): 25,500–81,100

Application Process:

Applications can be submitted online via the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Fill out the online application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Print a copy of the completed application form.

Paper Structure:

The examination will cover subjects such as Hindi/English Language, General Intelligence, Numerical Aptitude, Clerical Aptitude, and Basic Computer skills.

The application process commenced on June 9 and will conclude on July 7. Candidates are advised to regularly check the BSF website for updates and to adhere to the guidelines throughout the recruitment process.