Bomb Threats Sent To School By Students During Gaming Session, Says UP Police | File photo

Lucknow police on Friday said that the bomb threat emails sent to Lucknow schools on May 13 were attributed to a group of minor school children who 'inadvertently' forwarded the emails during a gaming session, as per a report by NDTV. With this, the Lucknow police claimed that they had successfully resolved the case along with the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) wings of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The report cited Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Tej Swaroop Singh, who stated, “Chatting during an online gaming session by a group of children aged between 10-11 years went awry when a message of a bomb attack was wrongly forwarded to a private school’s email ID in Lucknow.”

He also mentioned in the report that the children were all from different states, including Maharashtra, and were not interlinked with each other. "The children are innocent and their identity is being kept secret. These children are not related to the similar bomb threats received at Kanpur and Delhi schools," he stated.

Delhi's schools, hospitals receive bomb threats over the last few weeks

The incident took place a day after seven Delhi hospitals and Tihar Jail received bomb threats from a Cyprus-based email service. Earlier this month, similar messages were sent to 20 hospitals, IGI airport, Tihar Jail, and the office of the Northern Railways’ CPRO in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Police, the emails were sent from 'beeble.com', a Europe-based mailing service company.

On Thursday, May 23, just a day after the North Block region of Delhi was on alert, two colleges, namely Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College had also received threat calls.

Students were chatting on 'Discord' when they sent the bomb threat mail

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, an FIR was lodged under the appropriate section following a complaint by the school principal in Lucknow. The DCP mentioned that a team comprising surveillance experts and personnel from the Sushant Golf City police was assembled to work out the case.

The investigation revealed that the children were conversing on the gaming app ‘Discord’, the DCP stated, adding that they mistakenly transmitted the bomb threat email to the Lucknow school.

Furthermore, the DCP affirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with the police exploring various angles to the case.