Bodies of 14-Year-Old Girl and Bus Driver Found Near Railway Track in Karnataka

In the Ajjampura area of Chikmagalur district in Karnataka, the bodies of a 14-year-old girl and a 38-year-old private school bus driver were discovered near a railway track, raising suspicions of a suicide pact, according to reports. The police have registered a case against the private school for alleged negligence, as the driver was accused of pursuing the minor, and the school failed to take action despite the family's complaints.

Girl's father filed complaint with school

The victim, a Class 8 student at a private school in Giriyapura near Ajjampura, had reportedly informed her parents about the bus driver's unwelcome romantic advances. In response, the girl's father filed a complaint with the school, detailing the harassment his daughter faced. However, the school management allegedly neglected to take substantial action against the accused driver, failing to inform the authorities or the child protection unit.

Despite the father's complaint in October, the situation persisted, culminating in the tragic events of December 31. The minor informed her parents that she was going to a friend's house to collect notes but did not return home that night. Following a missing person report, the police discovered the bodies of the girl and the driver near the railway track during the investigation.

Case registered

The case has been registered against the school management and the bus driver under Section 305 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police investigation is ongoing, emphasizing the alleged failure of the school to address the complaints and protect the well-being of the students.

The bodies underwent autopsy at Mallegowda district hospital, and subsequently, they were handed over to the respective family members. Despite attempts to seek comments, calls to the school principal went unanswered.