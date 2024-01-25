Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) Updates Class 12 Exam Schedule For 2024 | FP

The Class 12 final examination schedule for 2024 has been updated by the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH). Exam dates for Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul and Aramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth) have been changed by the board. It will now take place on March 16 instead of March 30, as originally planned.

Exams for Class 12 will start on February 27 and go through April 2, 2024. The date sheets for the Regular, HOS Fresh, Re-appear, CTP, OCTP, Compartment, Improvement, and Mercy Chance exams have been released by HBSE. The official website, bseh.org.in, has the detailed date sheet available. The exam will start on April 1 with papers covering computer science, IT, and ITES and end on April 2 with exams covering military science, dance, psychology, and Sanskrit Vyakran. Every test will be administered in a single shift, from 12:30 to 3:30.

How to view the time table?

Go to bseh.org.in, the official website.

Find and click on the link for the HBSE 12th datesheet 2024 on the homepage.

The screen will show a PDF document with the comprehensive schedule on it.

Examine and save the date sheet for your records.

For exam-related considerations, it is advisable to retain a hard copy of the date sheet.

Exams for Class 10 will take place from February 27 to March 26, 2024. Exams for the DElE reappear will take place from February 27 to March 21.